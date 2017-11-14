Massive Amazon Black Friday deals start on November 17 – get ready to save

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know Black Friday deals in the US are right around the corner. Amazon knows this all too well, of course, and today the mega online retailer is providing a sneak peak at all the deals it will offer on Black Friday 2017.
Whether you're looking to save on a new Amazon Echo smart speaker, Amazon Cloud Cam, Fire tablet or even a 4K TV, Amazon is dropping prices across product categories, including bringing Echo Dot to its lowest price ever. You can even save on treats and more for your pet (Fido will thank you later).
In addition to revealing Black Friday price drops, Amazon also announced deals will start to open up on November 17, with more deals becoming available all the way through the official Black Friday date of November 24.
On Black Friday proper, you can look forward to more than 30 Deals of the Day and, according to Amazon, thousands of Lightning Deals, which are limited-time deals that run for a set period, or while supplies last.
Below you'll find the Black Friday price cuts Amazon has planned. Remember, these prices start to go live on November 17, and more will open up at various dates and times in the days to follow.
In the meantime, we suggest you check out our best Amazon Black Friday deals page to get a sense of more Amazon sales you can expect. And if you really want to plan ahead, see the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals we're looking forward to this year. Cyber Monday is on November 27, three days after Black Friday, so it's never too early to start planning your online shopping strategy!
Amazon Black Friday deals on Amazon devices
- Echo Dot is $29.99 ($20 off)
- Echo 2017 is $79.99 ($20 off)
- Echo Plus is $119.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon Tap is $79.99 ($50 off)
- Buy a smart plug along with any Echo purchase for $5 ($20 off)
- Amazon Cloud Cam is $99.99 ($20 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition is $69.99 ($30 off), and you can save another $10 when you buy two for $129.98
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is $89.99 ($40 off), and you can save another $10 when you buy two for $169.98
- Fire HD 10 is $99.99 ($50 off)
- Fire HD 8 is $49.99 ($30 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite is $89.99 ($30 off)
- Kindle is $49.99 ($30 off)
- Kindle for Kids Bundle is $69.99 ($30 off)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $24.99 ($15 off)
Amazon Black Friday deals on 4K TVs
- Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model) is $1,999.99 ($998 off)
- Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model) is $1,199.99 ($298 off)
- Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model) is $1,297.99 (list price of $2,199.99)
- Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model) is $1,499.99 ($298 off)
- Samsung UN55MU8000 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model) is $897.99 (list price of $1,197.99)
- Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model) is $999.99 ($298 off)
- Unspecified 49-inch 4K TV is $159.99
- Unspecified 32-inch 720p TV is $69.99
- Unspecified premium brand 40-inch smart TV is $279.99
Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops and more
- Select Seagate hard drives are up to 25% off
- Acer Helios 300 Gaming Laptop is up to $150 off
- CyberpowerPC Gaming Desktop is up to $120 off
- Corsair K70 Gaming Keyboard is 30% off
- Select SanDisk products are up to 35% off
- Select PC gaming laptops, desktops, components and more are up to 40% off
Amazon Black Friday deals on smart home devices
- Schlage Smart Lock is up to 40% off
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker is $50 off
- SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit is $100 off
Amazon Black Friday deals on video games
- Select PS VR bundles are up to $100 off
- Just Dance 2018 Gold Box is up to 50% off
Amazon Black Friday deals are just getting started
As noted, Amazon plans to offer literally thousands of deals on Black Friday, so while you can look forward to the sales outlined above, know that many more haven't been revealed yet but are on the way.
We'll be sifting through all of Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in the lead up to and on the big days themselves, so be sure to stick with TechRadar as we bring you everything Amazon (and all the other major retailers) discounts this year.
