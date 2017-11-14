Massive Amazon Black Friday deals start on November 17 – get ready to save

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know Black Friday deals in the US are right around the corner. Amazon knows this all too well, of course, and today the mega online retailer is providing a sneak peak at all the deals it will offer on Black Friday 2017.

Whether you're looking to save on a new Amazon Echo smart speaker, Amazon Cloud Cam, Fire tablet or even a 4K TV, Amazon is dropping prices across product categories, including bringing Echo Dot to its lowest price ever. You can even save on treats and more for your pet (Fido will thank you later).

In addition to revealing Black Friday price drops, Amazon also announced deals will start to open up on November 17, with more deals becoming available all the way through the official Black Friday date of November 24.

On Black Friday proper, you can look forward to more than 30 Deals of the Day and, according to Amazon, thousands of Lightning Deals, which are limited-time deals that run for a set period, or while supplies last.

Below you'll find the Black Friday price cuts Amazon has planned. Remember, these prices start to go live on November 17, and more will open up at various dates and times in the days to follow.

In the meantime, we suggest you check out our best Amazon Black Friday deals page to get a sense of more Amazon sales you can expect. And if you really want to plan ahead, see the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals we're looking forward to this year. Cyber Monday is on November 27, three days after Black Friday, so it's never too early to start planning your online shopping strategy!

Amazon Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

Amazon Black Friday deals on 4K TVs

Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops and more

Select Seagate hard drives are up to 25% off

Acer Helios 300 Gaming Laptop is up to $150 off

CyberpowerPC Gaming Desktop is up to $120 off

Corsair K70 Gaming Keyboard is 30% off

Select SanDisk products are up to 35% off

Select PC gaming laptops, desktops, components and more are up to 40% off

Amazon Black Friday deals on smart home devices

Schlage Smart Lock is up to 40% off

Opal Nugget Ice Maker is $50 off

SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit is $100 off

Amazon Black Friday deals on video games

Select PS VR bundles are up to $100 off

Just Dance 2018 Gold Box is up to 50% off

Amazon Black Friday deals are just getting started

As noted, Amazon plans to offer literally thousands of deals on Black Friday, so while you can look forward to the sales outlined above, know that many more haven't been revealed yet but are on the way.

As noted, Amazon plans to offer literally thousands of deals on Black Friday, so while you can look forward to the sales outlined above, know that many more haven't been revealed yet but are on the way.