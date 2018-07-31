Manchester United vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch today's match online

Manchester United vs Real Madrid - where and when Miami, Florida plays host to this International Champions Cup fixture. To be more specific, the Hard Rock Stadium, which is more commonly home to the Miami Dolphins NFL franchise. If you're a native fan in Manchester or Madrid, it's going to be a late night. Kick-off is at 1am BST and 2pm in Spain (so technically Wednesday, August 1). That's 8pm local time on Tuesday evening or 5pm if you're in the Pacific Timezone.

The International Champions Cup may only be a trumped up pre-season friendly football tournament. But when two clubs with the history and magnitude of Manchester United and Real Madrid come together on the pitch in any context, it's going to be worth a look. And we'll tell you how to live stream it from absolutely anywhere.

The 2018/2019 season is going to be an interesting year for both of these sides. If Jose Mourinho is to be considered a success at Manchester United, they're going to need to give their cross-town rivals a proper challenge for the Premier League this season, and a Champions League run wouldn't go a miss either. Real Madrid won that tournament (again!) last season, but have the challenge of integrating new manager Julen Lopetegui into the mix, and coping with a new Cristiano Ronaldo-less era.

After squeezing a penalty win against Italian giants AC Milan, Man U got battered in their last game against Liverpool 4-1. Whereas this is Madrid's first game of the tournament.

Without any traditional broadcasters picking up the games, you've come to the right place to find out where to live stream Manchester United vs Real Madrid. Or head here for advice on watching the rest of the International Champions Cup.

Use a VPN to live stream Manchester United vs Real Madrid from anywhere

It's no big surprise to discover that a lot of countries don't have a broadcaster that's picked up the rights to show the International Champions Cup football. The UK and US are two exceptions (more details on which below), but if you're somewhere that isn't showing it then you can use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

Live International Champions Cup football with a VPN

Scroll down to find out which broadcaster is showing the football in some of the major English speaking countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to stream Man United vs Real Madrid live in the UK

The little-known subscription service Premier Sports has beaten all the other traditional UK broadcasters to the punch to grab the pre-season football action. You can subscribe for £9.99 per month for SD and HD coverage, or £99 per year if you have Sky and like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports has an app as well, which lets you watch all this action on the go. And if you're actually out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Madrid: US live stream

ESPN is the official US broadcaster of the International Champions Cup. Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch on ESPN either at home, online or on the network's app for tablets and smartphones. If you're a cord cutter, you can alternatively watch on another subscription service such as DirectTV or Sling - each of which has a free trial.

International Champions Cup 2018 format

18 teams, two weeks, a league format...you may have guessed that this isn't your regulation kind of football tournament.

Each team plays three matches with 3 points for a win in 90 minutes, 2 points for a win on penalties, 1 point for a loss on penalties and 0 points for a loss. Whoever has the most points when all the matches are completed is the International Champions Cup winner, with head-to-head being the tie breaker if the top teams are level on points.