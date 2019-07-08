Major price drop from Shell Energy makes it one of the best cheap broadband deals

When it comes to grabbing cheap prices on your broadband deals, the underdogs of the internet world often seem to bring the most affordable offers. Recently dropping its prices right down, Shell Energy is the latest lesser-known ISP to prove this.



With price drops across its range of broadband packages, Shell Energy is here to compete with the likes of Onestream and Plusnet for the title of most affordable broadband.

The energy company is pretty new to the broadband game. In fact, it's pretty new to its own name, recently changing from First Utility. But despite its adolescence compared to other broadband providers, it carries a lot of bonuses.

Whether that be its exclusive discounts for existing energy customers, affordable call plans, savings on your fuel for signing up for broadband or award winning customer service - there is a lot to love with this new provider.

You can see all of Shell's cut price internet deals below so you can find the package that works best for you. Or for all of the fastest broadband offers, check out our guide to the best fibre broadband deals.

These super cheap broadband deals from Shell

Shell Energy Fast Broadband | 18 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £16.99 per month

If you're looking for low prices on your broadband, this is one of the cheapest options out there. With no upfront charges and a monthly price of just £16.99, this is an excellent price for broadband. However, to get prices this low, the speeds also drop quite significantly. If you want something a bit faster, consider one of the options below.

Shell Energy Superfast Fibre | 18 month contract | 35Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £23.99 per month

Out of the three packages, we would say this is the best value option. You're not having to pay too much each month but you're still getting fibre speeds, averaging 35Mb. There's not even anything to pay upfront either. The perfect package for small households who don't want their Netflix streams lagging.

(Image credit: Shell energy) Shell Energy Superfast Fibre Plus | 18 month contract | 63Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £26.99 per month

Need superfast speeds? This packages goes all out offering average speeds of 63Mb. That is easily enough to cover most households for all of their streaming and general internet use. But to get those speeds, the price jumps up to £26.99 - still a very affordable price for these kind of speeds.

How does this compare to other broadband deals?

While there is no doubt that this is one of the cheapest broadband deals out there, you can go even cheaper. Known for its affordable pricing, Onestream currently offers internet from as little as £13.99 per month.

Or, if you want fibre at its best price, Vodafone could be the way to go. At £22 a month for average speeds of 35Mb, Vodafone has some of the best pricing around.

Finally, if you want some added incentives with your internet, BT is going big with its freebies. Pay £31.99 a month and you get average speeds of 50Mb, a £30 BT reward card and a £80 M&S voucher - a lot of value rolled into one.