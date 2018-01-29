Looks like the Huawei P11 will be the Huawei P20 after all

Much like the jump from the OnePlus 3T straight to the OnePlus 5, Huawei looks to be following suit by naming the follow up to the Huawei P10 the Huawei P20.

Previously we expected the next flagship phone to be called the Huawei P11, but now we've seen consistent leaks that suggest the name will be the P20 and the latest one comes from reliable Twitter leaker Roland Quandt.

He posted on Twitter revealing both the codenames and color variants for the rumored Huawei P20, P20 Plus and P20 Lite.

Huawei P20 family - codenames and colorsHuawei P20 - "Emily" - Ceramic Black / Twilight Huawei P20 Plus - "Charlotte" - Ceramic Black / TwilightHuawei P20 Lite - "Anne" - Midnight Black / Klein Blue / Sakura PinkJanuary 27, 2018

Whether those color options will be the same in every market remains to be seen, and it's likely there will be further colors for the company's most important markets, like China.

Meet the Bronte sisters

Quandt also hasn't revealed the source of the information, but considering his track record with other leaks we are inclined to believe the information.

The three phones seem to be codenamed after the literary Brontë sisters, but don't expect to see Jane Eyre or Wuthering Heights themed versions of the Huawei P20 when it launches.

Huawei is scheduled for a big press conference at MWC 2018 at the tailend of next month, so we may see the phone very soon.

Via PocketNow