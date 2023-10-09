I've been a deals hunter for 10 years - these are my picks for the best Prime Day deals

Refresh

What's in a name? A point of much discussion here at TechRadar is Amazon's decision to go with the name Prime Big Deal Days for this week's sale. Since it's announcement various team members have called it a variety of names that feature all of those words but not necessarily in the right order. Amazon's Big Prime Deals Days was my favourite. It's only a small thing, sure, but let's be real Amazon...it doesn't exactly roll off the tongue. And, hey, Amazon Prime Day is right there folks. You know, the name you've used for your Prime exclusive 48-hour sales for the last, oh, ten years. I get that you might want to differentiate it a little, but were Amazon Prime Day 2 or Prime Day October really off the table? At least last year it was called Prime Early Access Deals, which made more sense as it served as a preview to the Amazon Black Friday sale. Prime Big Deal Days just seems awkward and cumbersome in comparison. Anyway, I'm rambling. What do you think of the name? Does it even matter? Does anyone even care or just me?

(Image credit: Future) Ah, this old favourite There's definitely no need to wait for tomorrow if you planned to pick up one of Amazon's popular streaming devices as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is slashed to its cheapest price ever ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. I recommend this as a simple and affordable way to stream video in ultra-high definition 4K resolution on any TV with an HDMI port. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we felt this version pushed the streaming stick to its limits with excellent performance for the price and did everything you need for watching shows and films in 4K. The accessibility features were handy, too, including voice controls to make navigation easier and connect with other smart home devices. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon