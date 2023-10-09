Live
I've been a deals hunter for 10 years - these are my picks for the best Prime Day deals
All the top offers from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale
It feels like we blinked and Black Friday season was on us once again. Yep, it may only be October, but the sales have started earlier than ever before this year. Leading the way is Amazon with its Prime Big Deal Days event on October 10 - 11, which is effectively this year's second Prime Day.
Even though it officially starts in under 24 hours, I'm here to guide you through it with all the latest news and a hand-picked selection of the best deals curated by myself and the wider TechRadar team. I'm combining almost a decade of experience as a deals hunter and the incredible tech know-how we have across the site to bring you only the best offers on the top-rated and most popular products.
And while you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to the majority of the deals, there are dozens of offers that are available to all as well. So, have a browse through the Prime Big Deal Days sale for yourself and follow our coverage over the next few days for all the best Prime Day deals.
What's in a name?
A point of much discussion here at TechRadar is Amazon's decision to go with the name Prime Big Deal Days for this week's sale. Since it's announcement various team members have called it a variety of names that feature all of those words but not necessarily in the right order. Amazon's Big Prime Deals Days was my favourite.
It's only a small thing, sure, but let's be real Amazon...it doesn't exactly roll off the tongue. And, hey, Amazon Prime Day is right there folks. You know, the name you've used for your Prime exclusive 48-hour sales for the last, oh, ten years. I get that you might want to differentiate it a little, but were Amazon Prime Day 2 or Prime Day October really off the table?
At least last year it was called Prime Early Access Deals, which made more sense as it served as a preview to the Amazon Black Friday sale. Prime Big Deal Days just seems awkward and cumbersome in comparison.
Anyway, I'm rambling. What do you think of the name? Does it even matter? Does anyone even care or just me?
You want TVs? I've got TVs from $69.99
Amazon Fire TVs include everything from cheap and budget-friendly displays to more premium sets with the latest technology and features. Whichever you're after, they remain affordable options - even more so with these early deals ahead of Prime Big Deal Days that drop many Fire TVs to their lowest-ever prices.
• See all TVs at Amazon from $69.99
These are strong offers on many TVs that haven't been as low as this before, so we recommend any if you're ready to buy today.
Just be aware that the top two are part of the invite-only deals which you need to register for in order to be given the chance to buy when Prime Big Deal Days starts tomorrow. It's worth it for either of these TVs, though, as they are terrific value for money at the offer price.
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was
$375.99now $149.99
- Hisense U6 50-inch QLED 4K Smart TV: was
$499.99now $199.99
- Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV: was
$119.99now $69.99
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV: was
$199.99now $109.99
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was
$449.99now $289.99
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was
$599.99now $589.99
- Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was
$759.99now $599.99
Ah, this old favourite
There's definitely no need to wait for tomorrow if you planned to pick up one of Amazon's popular streaming devices as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is slashed to its cheapest price ever ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.
I recommend this as a simple and affordable way to stream video in ultra-high definition 4K resolution on any TV with an HDMI port.
In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we felt this version pushed the streaming stick to its limits with excellent performance for the price and did everything you need for watching shows and films in 4K. The accessibility features were handy, too, including voice controls to make navigation easier and connect with other smart home devices.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was
$49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon
Hello! Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of this week's Prime Big Deal Days sale at Amazon.
If you're thinking, "Wait - is Amazon just running another Prime Day in October with a different name," you'd be spot on. That's exactly what the sale is, with 48-hours of offers exclusively available to Prime members on October 10 - 11. And while those are official dates, the retailer has jumped the starting gun with dozens of offers on Amazon devices, smart home tech, TVs and much more.
I'll share all of the best deals right here over the next few days so you can snap up an early bargain ahead of the year's biggest shopping season: Black Friday. And don't hit that back button if you're not signed up for Amazon Prime - we've got offers for you, too.
