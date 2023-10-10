Live
Prime Day deals 2023 live – our editors pick the best offers at Amazon US
All the best offers in Prime Big Deal Days, chosen by experts
Who needs Black Friday when you've got a massive sales event in the middle of October? Amazon's Big Deals Days event (AKA Prime Day 2) is now live, running from October 10-11, bringing tons of tempting deals across all kind of products.
• Browse all Prime Big Deal Days deals at Amazon
This extra Prime Day has now officially started, which means deals are live now across the whole of Amazon – though there may be more that appear later, including Lightning deals that don't last long at all. One of the most important things to remember, though, is that most of these deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you aren't a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day trial to get access to these prices.
On this page, we'll bring you our favorite deals as we find them, chosen by our editors, who are experts about these products, and in many cases have thoroughly tested and reviewed the products, and know their value. We'll bring you all the best Prime Day deals over the next two days!
Prime Big Deals Days: Quick Links
- Amazon Fire TVs: smart TVs starting at $69.99
- Blink Cameras: up to 50% off Blink cameras
- Echo Dot: deals starting at $17.99
- Echo Show: save up to $90 on the Echo Show
- Fire TV Stick: starting at $17.99
- Fire tablets: cheap tablets from $39.99
- Invite-only deals: up to 60% off TVs, earbuds, air fryers
- Kindle: 22% off the all-new Kindle Scribe
- Ring Doorbell: 40% off Ring doorbells, cameras & alarms
- TVs: 4K/QLED/OLED TVs from $379.99
- Vacuums: robot vacuums - up to 60% off
PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS - 11 BEST EARLY DEALS
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was
$49.99now $22.99 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was
$249now $189 at Amazon
- Hisense U6 50-inch QLED 4K Smart TV: was
$499.99now $199.99 at Amazon
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was
$39.99now $23.95 at Amazon
- Echo Show 5 (2023): was
$89.99now $39.99 at Amazon
- Blink Mini security camera: was
$34.99now $19.99 at Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell: was
$99.95now $54.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was
$199.99now $109.99 at Amazon
- iRobot Roomba 692: was
$299.99now $164.99 at Amazon
- LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$1,499.99now $1,096.99 at Amazon
- Keurig K-Compact K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was
$99.99now $49.99 at Amazon
Next up: expand your smart home ecosystem with one of the best smart displays on the shelves. The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen), a new release this year, is currently 56% off in the US, dropping its price down from $90 to only $39.99.
You can put it in your kitchen, in your bedroom, or in your office for convenient access not just to Alexa and your smart home devices but for video calling loved ones and streaming your favorite shows too. It takes your smart home ecosystem to a new level without costing you a fortune. Win-win!
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was
$89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon US
Let's talk about something completely different - air fryers!
Amazon currently has a massive saving on the PHILIPS 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer: wPhilips 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer for just $79.95. Given that it's usually $179.95 that's an incredible saving of 56%.
This is an invite-only deal, but if you can grab it then you'll be rewarded with an air fryer we awarded 4 stars out of 5 in our Philips 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer review.
PHILIPS 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer: was
$179.95 now $79.95 at Amazon
Invite-only: Air fryers are always popular at Amazon's Prime Day sale, and this invite-only deal brings the price of this Philips model down to $79.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Philips Essential air fryer features a compact size with a 4.1L capacity and a digital touch screen that comes with seven presets so you can easily whip up your favorite foods.
Sticking with Apple, we LOVE this deal on the MacBook Air 13-inch M1, reduced to $749.99 at Amazon.
Yes, it's a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has it on sale for a record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.
MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was
$999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon
If those AirPods are still a bit too expensive even at a record-low price, how about the Beats Studio Buds reduced to $89.99 instead? These are also at a record-low price; they've been down to $89 before, including for July's Prime Day proper, but usually cost $149.99!
You get AirPods-like features when used with Apple gear, but also loads of features for Android, too. They sound good, and the noise-cancellation is solid for the price, as we said in our Beats Studio Buds review.
Beats Studio Buds: was
$149 now $89.99 at Amazon
Let's start with an all-time record low price on the Apple AirPods Pro 2, down to just $189 at Amazon.
Rated as among the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. They've sat at $219 for the last month and have never before dropped below $199, so this is a genuinely great deal.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was
$249 now $189 at Amazon
Good morning and welcome to our Prime Big Deal Days live blog. We'll be bringing you our expert picks from Amazon's mega-sale, taking in everything from TVs to laptops to headphones and much, much more. Stick with us for the best deals you can get!
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.