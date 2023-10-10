Live
Today’s best anti-Prime Day sales live – deals worth buying from Walmart, Best Buy and more
No Prime membership? No problem – there are loads of great deals out there anyway
Right now, it's Amazon Big Deals Day, which you might as well think of as Amazon Prime Day 2. You can browse all the Big Deals Days offers if you want… but maybe you don't want to. Maybe you don't have a Prime membership and you don't want to get one. Maybe you prefer other retailers to Amazon.
Well, that's just fine, because lots of other retailers have kicked off their deals already too! That includes Walmart, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Target and BH Photo Video – most of the big tech retailers, basically. So if you're looking for a TV, camera, air fryer, phone, headphones, soundbar or other gadgets, you can probably find a strong deal without getting involved with Amazon at all, long before the Black Friday deals start.
Quick: retailers with deals live now
- Best Buy: 48-hr flash sale on all tech
- BH Photo Video: smaller deals live now
- Crutchfield: deals on audio, TVs & cameras
- Target: tons of tech deals: with 1-day specials
- Walmart: up to 60% off tech, home, toys & more
Our 15 top picks
- Sony X90K 75-inch 4K TV: was
$1,498now $998 at Walmart
- LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV: was $2,099.99 now $1,499.99
- Ninja Foodi 6qt 2-Basket Air Fryer: was
$179now $99 at Target
- MacBook Air M1: was
$999now $749 at Best Buy
- Roku Express 4K+: was
$40now $29 at Walmart
- ONSON Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo: was
$619now $109 at Walmart
- Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021): was $329 now $249 at Walmart
- Beats Studio Buds: was
$149now $89 at Target
- Bose Headphones 700: was
$379now $279 at Best Buy
- LG 86-inch 4K TV: was
$1,198now $998 at Walmart
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Maker: was
$139now $99 at Target
- INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was
$449now $82.99 at Walmart
- Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen: was
$249now $219 at Best Buy
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was
$279now $199 at BH Photo Video
- LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was
$1,299now $649 at Best Buy
- LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was
$2,499 now $1,699 at Best Buy
If you think you can only get Amazon devices at Amazon's Prime Day sale - think again. Best Buy has price-matched all of Amazon's best-selling devices, and we've listed all the best deals below, which include record-low prices on the Echo Pop, Ring Doorbell, the Fire TV Stick, Blink security cameras, Fire tablets, and more.
- Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Best Buy
- All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy
- Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Best Buy
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy
- Kindle Paperwhite: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy
- Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy
Looking for a compact coffee maker? Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale has slashed the price of the best-selling Keurig K-Mini to just $50 – the lowest price you can find. The top-rated coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.
Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $50 at Walmart
The art-inspired Frame TV from Samsung is on my Christmas wish list - it’s a stunning display that transforms into a beautiful work of art when you aren’t watching TV. Retailers typically offer an impressive discount on the best-selling TV during Prime Day, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,949 – the lowest price we've ever seen. It’s still a sizable amount for a TV - but just remember, this gorgeous set is also like a piece of art and features customizable bezels so you can select a style and color to match your home decor.
Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: was
$2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart
Sticking with the Walmart sale, you can also get the 64GB version of the 2021 iPad 10.2-inch for $249 – that’s a neat saving of $80 and the lowest price this iPad has ever dropped to. The slight wrinkle here is that it’s an iPad from 2021, just before Apple refreshed the design of its cheapest tablets. But don’t let that put you off, as the standard iPad is still a great entry into the world of Apple tablets and the rich iPadOS ecosystem.
Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was
$329.99 now $249 at Walmart
As a mother of two messy boys and an owner of a white couch, the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner is hands down my favorite appliance. It works like magic on any stain, and it's a fraction of the cost of professionally cleaning your carpets or upholstery. Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale has the portable carpet cleaner down to just $89 (was $123.34) - the lowest price we've ever seen.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was
$123.34 now $89 at Walmart
The cheapest Apple Watch deal you can buy, and possibly one of the best anti-Prime Day Apple deals overall, is the Apple Watch SE with a silver or gold case and sport band for just $149, a saving of $130 or 40% of the RRP price. Yes, it's a little long in the tooth now, but it's compatible with watchOS 10 (and, by extension, all the latest iPhones) and offers a great workout-tracking experience. Incredible.
Apple Watch SE (2020): was
$279 now $149 at Walmart
If you want one of the best TVs of the year, you can't get much better than the LG C3 OLED, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,699.99. That's a whopping $800 discount and a new record-low price. It's such a good deal bc you're getting a stunning 2023 big-screen OLED display for less than $2,000 - in fact, the 2022 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,596.99 at Amazon, just $100 less than today's deal on the LG C3. It's one of the best deals we've spotted in today's Labor Day TV sales, and we don't expect it will stick around for long.
LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV: was
$2,499.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy
Welcome, Amazon avoiders, to my guide to great deals you can find away from the Prime-exclusive offers. These deals are open to all, and as we find move over the next few days, we'll highlight them right here.
We'll be looking at everything from TVs to vacuum cleaners, to headphones, to air fryers, to cameras, to coffee makers. We've been watching prices throughout the year, so we'll be able to tell you what looks like a good deal – and whether it matches or beats what's going on in Prime land, so you know you're not missing out by going elsewhere.
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.