Leaked Moto G6 Play video reveals design ahead of April 19 launch

Motorola is gearing up to launch its Moto G6 series in Brazil on April 19, but leaks of its phones continue to pour in. At the Sao Paulo event scheduled on April 19th, the company is expected to launch the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and the Moto G6 Play. In the latest video leak, the Moto G6 Play has been shown off in real life, giving us a glimpse into the design of the upcoming Moto smartphone.

Moto G6 Play design

Although the video leak is just 9 seconds long, it reveals the design of the Moto G6 Play from the front and back. Motorola has finally opted for an 18:9 display, and the video shows what you can expect in terms of the design language. While most phones with 18:9 displays have thin bezels, the Moto G6 Play features chunky bezels on the top and bottom.

On the front, you get a camera and an LED flash above the display. The standard Moto dimple is below the camera sensor on the back. Some rumours have suggested that Motorola might integrate the fingerprint sensor underneath the Moto dimple. The back also houses the rear camera with an LED flash.

Moto G6 Play specifications

Other specifications of the Moto G6 Play include a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 chipset, a 12MP or 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, both accompanied by an LED flash. In terms of memory, the G6 Play is expected to be launched in 2GB/3GB RAM variants with 16GB and 32GB storage, respectively. Motorola is expected to price the Moto G6 Play at $199.99 and its Indian pricing is yet to be revealed.