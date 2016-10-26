Lara Croft's next adventure is to claim a spot in the Golden Joystick Awards Hall of Fame

Lara Croft, digital star of the Tomb Raider franchise, and gaming icon, is to be honoured at this year's Golden Joystick Awards, being inducted into the Golden Joystick Awards Hall of Fame.

Heading up a franchise that's sold over 46 million copies worldwide, it'll come as something of a birthday present to Lara, who celebrates 20 years of tomb raiding this week.

Influential

“Lara Croft is one of gaming’s most iconic characters, the figurehead of PlayStation’s explosion into mainstream culture in the mid 90s and truly deserving of a place in the Hall of Fame," said Dan Dawkins, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar stablemate GamesRadar+.

“The past 20 years has seen Lara become a household name and one of the most inspiring and influential female characters ever.

"Most impressively, the character has evolved over the decades, with Lara’s recent, more realistic, reboot more closely aligned with modern gamer’s attitudes; allied to a game-design that continues to be best in class. We would like to congratulate all of the teams behind Lara over the past 20 years for their achievements.”

Get voting

The Golden Joystick Awards is the only gaming award show where the winners are chosen by the gamers, and voting is now open for this year's entries.

It's the 34th year of the Golden Joystick Awards, with this year featuring 25 voting categories including: 'Best Original Game', 'Best Visual Design' and 'Studio of the Year.'

As well as being able to attend the event for the first time (Golden Joystick Awards tickets are now available), if you cast your vote you can claim two top-rated PC games for just £1/$1/€1. So get voting!

