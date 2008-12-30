MSI's new 'hybrid' netbook breaks cover

MSI has officially launched its U115 Hybrid netbook which is able to operate using both an SSD and HDD drives at the same time.

The 10-inch, 1024 x 600 resolution new MSI Wind netbook laptop mainly uses the sturdy SSD, using the HDD for back-up storage.

It also features an "Eco Mode" button which temporarily disconnects the HDD to save power.

Best of both worlds

The idea is an intriguing one, and TechRadar looks forward to trying out the new Wind U115 early in 2009, to see if we get the 'best of both worlds' promised (ie faster booting-up, a faster OS AND longer battery life).

Specification:

Intel Atom Processor Z530 （1.60GHz）

Intel Poulsbo US15W Chipset

up to 2GB DDR2 533MHz RAM

10" Widescreen LCD (1024x600 resolution)

16GB SSD and 160GB HDD

2.0MP Webcam

4 in 1 Card Reader

802.11b/g/n Wireless, Bluetooth

Windows XP Home

Expect more on pricing and release date from CES next week.