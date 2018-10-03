Kobo Forma waterproof ereader takes its cues from Kindle Oasis

Love the style of Amazon's Kindle Oasis ereader, but don't want to be locked into Jeff Bezos's machine? Kobo has a new ereader, the Kobo Forma, that looks strikingly similar to the top-of-the-line Kindle, except for all the Amazonian trappings.

The Kobo Forma has an 8-inch E Ink Mobius display and, like the Kindle Oasis, has page turn buttons on one side of the screen for improved one-handed ergonomics.

However, unlike the Oasis, it appears to have a slight lip, allowing the edge with those page turn buttons to act as an angled desktop stand when combined with the reader's case.

Watery words

Coming with an 8GB capacity (there's a 32GB version exclusive to Japan for picture-heavy manga files), the Kobo Forma is also waterproof to the IPX8 standard, meaning it can survive a 60-minute dunking in six feet of water.

That E Ink Mobius display has apparently been stress-tested to be more resilient than that of any ereader that's come before it, while the Kobo Forma also features a backlight that will intelligently adjust blue light levels (that's the light that keeps you awake at night) throughout the day.

The Kobo Forma is priced at $279.99 (about £215 / AU$390). Pre-orders open on October 16 in the US, with the Forma landing in stores in the US and UK from October 23. Australia will get the new ereader in early 2019.