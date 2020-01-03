Kick-start 2020 with these Powerbeats Pro deals - premium fitness headphones

Fitness products usually hit great discounts over the New Years' resolution period, and 2020 is no different. We're looking at this excellent returning Beats Powerbeats Pro deal to get us up off the couch this week with some banging tunes. We've seen this $199 deal popping up every now and then over the holiday sales, but if you missed the rush last month there's still time to bag your bargain as Walmart and Amazon have returned to the sales price this week.

The Powerbeats Pro are the latest earbuds to come from Beats, the Apple-fused audio brand pioneered by Dr Dre himself. That makes these earbuds the most direct competitor to the AirPods out there on the market right now, and at $50 less than the most recent AirPods Pro release, it's worth taking a closer look at the cheaper option before making your decision.

When we tested the Powerbeats Pro, we were amazed at what we termed "a big step up for the Apple-owned headphone brand", calling them "Apple's most premium workout buds" in November 2019. You're buying amazing, dynamic sound quality as a baseline, but on top of that, the ear clip design works hard to keep your buds firmly in place no matter your work out. Add to that the latest H1 chip for extra wireless stability and range, and auto-play (your headphones start playing music as soon as they recognize that they've been placed in your ears) and you've got a supremely smart pair of earbuds for a great price.

These Powerbeats Pro deals aren't brand new price cuts, but the price does seem to be particularly unstable right now, meaning we don't know when that increase will happen again. Grab yours today to save $50 over the everyday MSRP.

Today's best Powerbeats Pro deals

Beats Powerbeats Pro | $249.95 $199.95 at Walmart

Start 2020 right with these Powerbeats Pro earbuds - perfect for fitness and AirPods' biggest competitor now reduced back down to under $200. This sale price has been flitting around according to stock levels over the past few weeks, so if this does go out of stock, Amazon is offering the same price. You'll also find the black color version at Amazon as well.

View Deal

We're tracking all the best wireless headphone deals to bring you the lowest prices around right here on TechRadar. That means you can find cheap Beats headphones and the best AirPods deals right here.