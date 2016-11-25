John Lewis' most popular Black Friday products revealed

Sometimes the best way to find a bargain is to see what the crowd wisdom is throwing up as the stuff they want, and we know exactly what is piquing people’s interest at UK retail giant John Lewis.

We’ve already picked out that the £130 Sonos Play:1 speakers might well be worth considering - and we’re delighted that these little speaker sensations are topping the John Lewis Black Friday hot list.

Interestingly Apple’s iPad is also picking up a lot of interest - with the Apple iPad Air 2 32GB Space Grey tipping the scales for a lot of people with £30 off at £349.

And with good reason - the Apple iPad Air 2 is, of course, a very rare five star product on TechRadar - with praise for its lovely screen and powerful processor.

Also picking up a lot of attention is Lenovo’s Yoga 900S which has dipped below £1000, and offers a brilliant convertible tablet/laptop experience.

We loved its screen although sometimes its performance didn't match up to what we expected given the high-end specs.

Last but not least is the Samsung UE40KU6020 HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 40-inch with Freeview HD, Playstation Now & PurColour.

It’s definitely worth keeping an eye out for 4K televisions as they finally hit utterly decent price points, and Samsung’s 40-incher is well priced at just £349.