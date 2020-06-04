Jio customers to get free Disney Plus Hotstar VIP for a year

At a time when Indian telcos are planning to increase the floor price of their offerings including data packs and voice calls leaving a huge impact on end-users’ wallets, Jio has revealed that it has partnered with Star India to offer Disney Plus Hotstar for its users.

The company has teased the new offer on its website which suggests that the annual membership of Disney Plus Hotstar VIP will be available for the users soon. The VIP plan is available for Rs. 399 annually offers dubbed Disney movies, Kids shows, new Indian movies, Hotstar specials and access to unlimited live sports including cricket, football and Formula 1.

Since the Jio website does not list out the details like availability date, eligibility etc. of the offer and just says that this offer will be available soon, we reached out to Jio executives to get some clarity on the offer and will update if we get clarification.

Earlier, even Airtel had come up with a similar offering where it offered a yearly subscription of Disney+ Hotstar for its users who do a monthly recharge of Rs. 401 or above.

Airtel offers one more recharge plan at Rs 398 that comes with a free Amazon Prime membership and has a validity of 28 days. Unlike the Rs 401 plan that does not offer any calling or SMS benefits, this plan offers 3GB of 4G data every day, free voice calls and 100 messages per day.

Via NDTV