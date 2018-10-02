It's your last chance to claim a free Amazon Echo with BT fibre broadband deals

If you've been umming and ah-ing, hesitating and deliberating, considering and contemplating, you haven't got much longer to take advantage of BT's latest fibre broadband deal.

It's a deal that includes a free Amazon Echo smart speaker (worth £90), a pre-paid Reward Card up to the value of £100 to spend anywhere that accepts Mastercard, and super fast fibre optic internet speed - but only until 11.59pm this Thursday October 4.

Read on for more details

The promotion has already proved extremely popular since going live last week, and is available on BT's two main fibre broadband deals - the imaginatively named Superfast and Superfast 2. The former costs £31.99 per month - but yo get back an £80 Reward Card - for an average speed of 50Mb (roughly 6MB per second).

Need more internet speed? Then you can pay an extra tenner a month to boost up the average speed to 67Mb (over 8MB per second) and the Reward Card to £100. For more details about these fantastic BT broadband deals and that Alexa-ready Amazon Echo, just keep scrolling.

BT's great value broadband deals:

BT Superfast Fibre + Amazon Echo | 18 months | 50Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £10 activation | £31.99pm + £80 reward card

The rapid speed of BT's entry-level fibre broadband package equates to roughly 6.25MB per second. The added extras mean that the effective monthly price is less than £24, which is actually less than BT's standard ADSL internet plan.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

Is the Amazon Echo any good?

The Amazon Echo features within the top three of TechRadar's best smart speakers buying guide - so yes, we rate it highly.

If you've not yet had the chance to form a relationship with Alexa, now is a good chance to start. With her unique set of Skills (over 30,000 of them), she'll simplify listening to music, finding out the weather, varying your central heating, ordering Christmas presents, and tonnes more. Plus, the Amazon Echo is a stylish and decent sounding standalone speaker as well.

