Ireland vs India live stream: how to watch today's Twenty20 cricket online wherever you are

Ireland and India have only ever met once in Twenty20 cricket before, with India scoring a comfortable victory against the Irish at Trent Bridge, back in 2009's World T20. The long wait for a rematch has seen tickets for Friday's clash – the second of this two-match series – sell out already, with Wednesday's fixture set to follow suit.

Ireland vs India - when and where The two-match Ireland vs India series takes place on Wednesday, June 27 and Friday, June 29 at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin. With demand for tickets high, Cricket Ireland have expanded the capacity of the Malahide to accommodate over 8,000 people for the matches. The action kicks off at 4pm BST (8.30pm IST) on both Wednesday and Friday.

But don't worry, if you're not at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin this week, you're in the right place to find out how you can live stream all the action for free.

Ireland enter this contest on the back of a mixed tri-series showing in Holland earlier this month, which saw a win and a draw in two matches against Scotland, but two defeats to The Netherlands. Among Ireland's 14-man squad this week is spin-bowling all-rounder Simranjit Singh, who will be plotting the downfall of the country where he was born after being granted Irish citizenship last year.

India will be looking for a sixth consecutive T20 win in Dublin, as they limber up for a long summer tour of the UK – England are up next for three T20s, three ODIs and five test matches between now and September. With the formidable Virat Kohli needing just 17 more runs to reach 2,000 T20 international career runs, we could be witnessing a bit of T20 history before his side reach English shores.

Will Kohli captain his side to a victorious kick-off in Ireland? Or can the hosts conjure up a shock victory? Find out by following one of the options below, as we explain how you can watch a free live stream of both Wednesday and Friday's Ireland vs India T20 match-up.

How to watch Ireland vs India from anywhere with a VPN

Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch Ireland vs India online in your country, the best way to watch it is to download and install a VPN and then jump on a stream from somewhere else. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

How to watch Ireland vs India: UK live stream

Wednesday's opening match between Ireland and India will be shown on Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket from 3.50pm, but only Sky Sports Mix will have the coverage after 6pm as the other channels switch to England vs Australia. For Friday's match, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event will have all the action from 3.50pm.

If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch the match live on your TV or you can live stream it to your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app.

If you're not already a subscriber there is a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract with Sky. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a week long NOW TV pass for £12.99, or it's £7.99 for one day.

Live stream India vs Ireland in other countries

Coverage of Ireland v India T20 runs worldwide this week, which means plenty of TV and live stream options. Here are the channels who have the action in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia and the USA:

India, Pakistan and Bangladesh: Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Australia: Fox Sports

USA: Willow TV