iPhone XS too expensive for you? Here are five cheaper alternatives

There are many, many people who have already pre-ordered the new Apple iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max and we salute them for being able to easily part with over AED/SAR 4,000 so easily.

But for the rest of us, spending that much money on a phone, any phone, is not justifiable. And this article is for those of us. We've picked out five mobile phones that you should consider instead of Apple's latest and greatest that won't make as big of a dent on your wallet.

Reading this in the UK or States? Check out our best UK iPhone XS deals and best US iPhone XS deals

1. iPhone XR

Okay, let's start with the obvious option. If you really dig the design and functionality of the iPhone XS, the iPhone XR is the cheaper alternative that's over AED/SAR 1,000 cheaper than the iPhone XS.

It has the same A12 bionic processor, the same 3D facial recognition technology and an identical primary camera. What you are missing out on is screen technology which is LED with a lower resolution compared to the OLED panel on the iPhone XS, 3D Touch and a secondary camera.

The catch is that you'll have to wait as Apple is expected to released the Phone XR in mid October. Prices start from AED/SAR 3,179.

2. iPhone 7 Plus

If you're looking to stick to an iPhone, Apple has dramatically dropped the prices on the iPhone 7 and the uPhone 7 Plus and these phones gave you a great iOS experience with reasonably good performance and features for a phone that is not three generations old.

Prices for the iPhone 7 at Apple start at AED/SAR 1,899 while the iPhone 7 Plus starts at AED 2,399.

3. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

The Galaxy S9 Plus arrived earlier this year at great expense, but thankfully prices fell fast and far. At 6.2 inches the screen is still massive and its cameras really impressed us, especially in low light.

The Galaxy S9 Plus is currently selling for AED 2,749 but you can find it as low as AED 2,500 and that gets you 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.

4. Huawei P20 Pro

The Huawei P20 Pro has been the smartphone sleeper hit of the summer. It takes a lot to break the stranglehold of Samsung and Apple, but Huawei has done it in 2018 with its 6.1-inch wonder. People have fallen over themselves to get that 40MP main camera and massive battery.

The Huawei P20 Pro is now selling for AED 2,769 which is 200 Dirhams off it's original price. It is also expected to get the latest Android 9 Pie update soon.

5. OnePlus 6: Half the price

OnePlus released its latest phone the OnePlus 6 just a couple of months back and it has all the latest specs such as the Snapdragon 845 processor along with an almost 6.3-inch screen. You get all that for less than half the price of the iPhone XS.

Currently, the OnePlus 6 is selling for AED 1,879 which is a whopping 2,300 cheaper than the iPhone XS.