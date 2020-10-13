iPhone 12 mini UAE price and release date

The iPhone 12 mini is a new, smaller entry to Apple's top-end phone line, bringing all the camera capabilities and processing power of the 'standard' iPhone 12 to a smaller form factor.

This new iPhone is without precedent in Apple's smartphone line-up - the company has never before made a smaller version of its flagship device, and it clearly recognizes the many phone fans who don't want huge handsets.

So if you're interested in buying the new iPhone 12 mini, or just want to see which iPhone 12 specs it borrows and what it changes, we've got all the information you'll need below.

The iPhone 12 mini costs AED 2,999,and pre-orders start November 6. You can buy the phone yourself on November 13, so there's quite a long gap between the launch and the release date.

For context the iPhone 12 costs AED 3,399, the iPhone 12 Pro is AED 4,199, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is AED 4,699.

iPhone 12 mini specs and features

iPhone 12 mini (L) and iPhone 12 (R) (Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 12 mini looks a lot like the standard iPhone 12, and therefore the iPhone 11 - it has flat edges, an aluminum build, a square rear camera block and a screen with a big notch in the middle.

The new iPhone 12 colors are also the same with the iPhone 12 mini - that's black, white, red, navy and pinkish. It's also got the same MagSafe magnetic ring at the back so you can clip on cases, wallets, and wireless charging pads with ease.

It has a 5.4-inch display, with Super Retina XDR display, 2340 x 1080 resolution and high 1200 nits max brightness - that's bright. Those specs are the same as the iPhone 11 except that has a 6.1-inch display.

