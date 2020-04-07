iPad deal alert: get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $299

If you're looking for a cheap tablet deal to keep you entertained while you're stuck indoors, then you've come to the right place. B&H Photo has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for just $299. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for the 32GB tablet. If you're looking for more storage, you can also get the 128GB iPad on sale for $399.

The 2019 iPad includes Apple's powerful A10 Fusion chip and is available in a 32GB or 128GB storage option. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the use of the Apple Pencil. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the 10.2-inch iPad and a fantastic deal for a feature-packed tablet. We don't know how long the iPads will be on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at B&H Photo Video

You can get the latest model iPad on sale for $299 at B&H Photo Video. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 32GB of storage and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $399 at B&H Photo Video

You can score an $80 price cut and receive free shipping on the latest model Apple iPad. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 128GB of storage which is great for storing movies and downloading extra apps and games.

