IObit adds ransomware protection to Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 11

IObit has launched a new version of its one-click antivirus and optimization software, Advanced SystemCare, with ransomware protection and facial recognition tools now built in.

Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 11 features a 150% larger antivirus database, plus a new ransomware engine that detects and remove threats before they can encrypt your files. The engine uses behavioural analysis to identify ransomware before it's formally added to the list of known threats.

There's also enhanced browser protection to block ads and prevent unwanted changes to your homepage, and FaceID recognition to capture the face of anyone who tries to access your PC without authorization.

Faster optimization

Advanced SystemCare's one-click optimization tools have also received a boost. IObit has slashed scan times in half, cleaning up junk files and removing privacy threats faster than ever.

To cap it all off, the redesigned Performance Monitor displays your PC's resource usage, temperature and fan speed in real time, and lets you quickly end any processes that are slowing down your system.

IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 11 is available for Windows 10, Windows 8/8.1, Windows 7, Windows XP and Vista for US$35.99/£26.83/AU$46.87.