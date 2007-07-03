US can watch Transformers for free with Joost

Internet TV provider Joost has announced it is making the first series of cartoon Transformers available on the service. All for free. But the limitations of Joost is exposed when it becomes clear that it's only available in the US, Mexico and Canada.

The Transformers channel on Joost also has a selection of trailers and previews for the movie - just click on the Transformers logo to take a look.

Joost is still at the Beta stage. You can sign up for it here, but you might not get a proper invite in for a day or two.

The live-action Transformers opens in the UK at the end of July.