Intel ditches McAfee Antivirus name, eccentric founder rejoices

Having your brand associated with an eccentric, sometimes gun-wielding multi-millionaire may sound dangerously alluring to some companies, but not so much Intel.

The chipmaker is renaming McAfee Antivirus, the software company that it acquired for $7.68 billion (around £4.9 billion, or $AUS15 billion) back in 2010, to Intel Security following a year that saw the bizarre antics of its founder John McAfee make global headlines.

As reported by thenextweb, the branding change was announced during a presentation at the CES 2014 trade expo in Las Vegas by Intel CEO Brian Kzrnich, who said that the anti-virus company will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel and that McAfee's employees will continue to work side-by-side with its own.

He also revealed that Intel plans to make certain aspects of McAfee's security solutions for mobile devices free of charge.

'Everlastingly grateful'

John McAfee expressed his delight at the name change to the BBC, telling the news website: "I am now everlastingly grateful to Intel for freeing me from this terrible association with the worst software on the planet. These are not my words, but the words of millions of irate users. My elation at Intel's decision is beyond words."

The 67-year-old, who has had nothing to do with the antivirus company he founded back in 1987 since selling the firm in 1994, came to the world's attention last year after fleeing his home in Guatemala to avoid being investigated for the murder of a neighbour.

What followed could have been lifted from the plot of Hollywood thriller. McAfee, who protested his innocence throughout, successfully evaded the police for months and was only caught when metadata embedded in a photograph taken of himself and some Wired journalists gave his location away.