Trending
Brands

New preview version of Firefox available

By  

Useful features in Mozilla's latest release

null

The latest preview release of the next version of the Firefox browser is available for download.

Firefox 2 Release Candidate 2 (RC 2) includes a new theme that updates the browser's interface, built-in phishing protection, enhanced search engine functions, improvements to tabbed browsing (including the ability to re-open recently closed tabs) and spell-checking in web forms.

The new version of Firefox will resume from where you left off after a system crash or browser restart. There's also a feature that allows for bookmarks with "live titles" for websites that offer micro-summaries and support for JavaScript 1.7.

Users running Firefox 2 RC 1 will automatically be updated to the new version through the Software Update feature.

Firefox 2 Release Candidate 2 is available for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux in more than 40 languages. Anna Lagerkvist

Related news

See more news