Watch Fassbender completely transform in first full Steve Jobs trailer

After giving us a taste back in May, a full trailer for Danny Boyle's upcoming Steve Jobs movie has just dropped. It's bigger, better, and packed with even more features than the last one.

This time we get a better look at some of the supporting characters, including Apple exec John Sculley, marketing chief Joanna Hoffman, and Jobs' ex-girlfriend Chrisann Brennan.

The film, which was adapted by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin from Walter Isaacson's biography of the Apple co-founder, will focus on three major moments in his career: the 1984 launch of the Macintosh; NeXT in 1988; and the iMac in 1998.

The film will hit cinemas in the US on October 9, and the UK on November 13.