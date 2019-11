It's not just you! Twitter is down for some, slow for others and fine for some lucky few - the site has its engineers on the case.

Apple's Game Center, iCloud and Apple ID services also seem to be struggling, although an earlier issue with the iTunes Store should now be resolved.

On the plus side, Facebook and Google+ both seem to be fine.

More blips!

Find yourself Twitterless? We have the perfect antidote - all the blips you could possibly desire.