T3.com relaunches with fresh new look

T3.com has relaunched, with the gadget website given a completely new look and a whole heap of new functionality.

T3, a Future Publishing stablemate of TechRadar, now boasts the likes of the buzzwall – a visual glimpse of the gadget zeitgeist, as well as smart search and hub pages for the big names in tech.

Kieran Alger, Editor T3.com, said about the new look: "I'm absolutely delighted with the relaunch of T3.com."

Aspiration

"We set out to create the ultimate product showcase and bring the website firmly in line with the aspirational values of the print and iPad editions.

"With innovations like the brand new Buzzwall and our automated buyers' guides we've made it easy and fun for our users to indulge their passion for the latest gadgets and technology.

"All this comes at a time when we're already bringing in record traffic and we're now in an even better position to grow our reach."

You can check out the new look at www.T3.com.