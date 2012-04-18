Netflix to release Arrested Development new episodes as complete season

The long-awaited fourth season of US sitcom Arrested Development will be released all at once on Netflix, the streaming giant has confirmed.

Netflix signed an exclusive deal back in November to screen ten brand new episodes featuring the dysfunctional Bluth family, much to the delight of the cult show's legion to fans.

After a six year drought, those fans will have access instant access to all ten new episodes, rather than just one episode per week, when George Michael G.O.B and co. return in 2013.

Just like Lilyhammer

The announcement further illustrates Netflix's differing strategy as it seeks to make its Watch Instantly platform a rival to cable TV networks like HBO.

Its first high profile original show Lilyhammer, starring former Sopranos actor Steven Van Zandt also arrived as a complete season back in February.

As we reported earlier today, Lilyhammer will stream on Netflix in the UK following its run on the BBC later this year.

Let's hope the company does the decent thing and furnishes us Brits with a healthy dollop of Bluths in a timely fashion when it returns next year.

Via: Entertainment Weekly