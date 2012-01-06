Netflix app shows up on UK PlayStation 3 consoles

The long-awaited launch of Netflix in the UK appears to be imminent after the company released a streaming application for the PS3 console.

The app, which displays a coming soon message, gives PSN users the opportunity to sign up for an email notification when the service becomes available.

Netflix is now showing up on the PlayStation 3's TV/Video services menu alongside the likes of the iPlayer, 4oD, ITV Player and the soon-to-be-rivaled LOVEFiLM platform.

The launch of the PS3 app is the first time we've seen an actual Netflix platform appear on UK soil, as the company doesn't yet have a UK website.

UK users had been promised an "early 2012" launch.

Look-out LOVEFiLM

The service is expected to bring unlimited streaming of 1000s of movies and TV shows to Mac, PC and Xbox 360 as well as iOS and Android devices.

Netflix already has content deals with BBC Worldwide, Miramax, Lionsgate and MGM for content in the UK, while LOVEFiLM is also extending its on-demand offering before the American giant rolls into town.

Exactly when Netflix will launch in the UK and Ireland is still a mystery.

Via: CVG