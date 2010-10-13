Microsoft surges in video player rankings

Microsoft's various video sites are undergoing a huge resurgence in the US, with the likes of Bing and MSN pushing the software giant back into fourth spot in the rankings.

Microsoft has been well behind Google's YouTube for years, but the likes of broadcasting giants Fox, Viacom and Vevo have made huge ground in recent times.

'Frenemy' Yahoo and Facebook remain ahead of Microsoft's sites but the Redmond giant moved up three places into fourth in terms of unique users, and will be encouraged that ComScore's latest figures puts it second only to YouTube in the actual number of video streams.

Dominant

The figures do also serve to highlight just how dominant Google's YouTube is, with a whopping 1.9 billion views in the US alone – nearly two fifths of all videos watched.

Google's sites also account for 174 million unique viewers – that's nearly three times its closest rival Yahoo on just over 54 million.

Facebook is narrowly third, with 52.2 million viewers, Microsoft fourth with 45 million and Fox makes up the top five with 43 million.