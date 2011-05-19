LoveFilm gives on-demand catalogue a boost

LoveFilm has announced that it is bringing even more on-demand content to its movie streaming service thanks to a new deal with film distributor Optimum Releasing.

The movies are taken from the company's 2009/2010 line-up and include The Last Exorcism, The Ghost, Vicky Cristina Barcelona and The Wrestler.

Streaming classic

The deal means that LoveFilm will be able to stream 30 first-run films and there will also be classics like the The Deer Hunter and The Pianist available.

"We've watched LoveFilm transform into a hugely popular hybrid service and we're impressed by their continued expansion onto new device platforms," said Robb Smith, head of television and new media of Optimum Releasing,

"This is an important step for us as we roll out our digital strategy and continue to pursue emerging platforms and partners to maximise income from our content."

LoveFilm was fully acquired by Amazon in February of this year. The on-demand part of the service has been boosted by Samsung, Sony and other major TV manufacturers adding the app to their Smart TV setups.