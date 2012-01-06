Lovefilm bolsters TV content with ITV streaming deal

Lovefilm has scooped up a new deal with ITV as Netflix's UK launch grows ever closer.

We should see the cream of ITV's crop coming to the streaming service, including Prime Suspect, Inspector Morse and Cold Feet - which should keep fans of '90s broadcasting happy for a while.

Although Lovefilm did already have a deal in place with the broadcaster, the new agreement brings more programmes and instant streaming to the televisual content table, as opposed to relying solely on DVD rental.

ITV has also been rumoured to be in talks with Netflix so, as Lovefilm's announcement didn't mention the word 'exclusive' anywhere, it's likely we'll see the American company announce a similar set up shortly.

Floozies

Today also brings news of a deal with BBC Worldwide after the Beeb also made things official with Netflix in the dying embers of 2011.

So we'll see series of Doctor Who, Life on Mars and Spooks land on Lovefilm's streaming service as well as its flicky new competitors'.

Lovefilm couldn't say exactly when the new ITV and BBC programmes will make it to Lovefilm's web, tablet and phone apps but a spokesperson told us that they would be available "imminently".