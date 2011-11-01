Life in a Day hits YouTube

The Ridley Scott produced Life In A Day, made up of people's home videos, has now been made available on YouTube.

Life In A Day has proven to be a popular movie on the film festival trail – appearing at Sundance, Berlin, South by Southwest and Sydney.

The entire film is available for free on YouTube, with subtitles available in 25 languages for your perusal.

Rave reviews

The film was directed by Kevin Macdonald and has picked up rave reviews from the critics.

Fellow Future site Total Film's Day In The Life review awarded the picture four stars, saying "surrender to the emotion in a movie where there's always something cool just around the corner."

So, if you fancy watching a quality movie about real people then it's waiting for you to hit play.