Hyperlapse is Google Maps and Street View on steroids

From A to B in warp speed

Google Street View Hyperlapse lets you live in virtual world
You wouldn't see giant floating words in the REAL world

Ah, those fonder childhood days of skipping to the shops without a worry in our minds - we remember them well. But thanks to a new tool created by Teehan+Lax Labs, we can now relive those memories from our office desks.

The unofficial tool takes the powers of Google Maps and Street View, then gives them a nifty time-lapse facelift that lets you tear through custom and predetermined routes with ease. It's a true virtual adventure.

Some of the preset journeys are really quite stunning - perfect for giving a little travel inspiration on a dreary day. Go and have a play.

