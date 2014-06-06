Google Hangouts takes a page from Draw Something with new sketch tools

Hangouts has been steadily improving since launching last year

Google's Hangouts service has been heralded as a pretty versatile communications tool, allowing instant messaging, photo and file sharing, and voice and video calls.

However, until now, there's always been one thing missing; the ability to make little funny squiggles and doodles and send them to your nearest and dearest.

Thankfully, that draconian era of doodle-free Hangout-ing (Hanging out?) looks like it's coming to an end with some web-based users reporting a set of sketching tools showing up within the in-browser Gmail page.

Google doodles

According to an AndroidPolice tipster, users will have a choice of brush thickness and colours in a sort of primitive MS Paint-style interface within the message window.

Interestingly, according to the tipster, drawings can still be edited after they've been sent. It seems to raise the possibility of collaboration, but that's just speculation on our part.