Five to put Ashes highlights online

Five has announced that it will show highlights of the Ashes cricket series online through its Demand Five website after sealing an advertising deal with Zenithoptimedia.

The Ashes is one of the key sporting events of the summer, with the live rights going to Sky and Five picking up the terrestrial highlights deal.

Those highlights will now be made available to the UK audience online, with the 45 minute highlights package available from 10pm after each day's play and available for seven days.

Landmark

"The deal with Zenithoptimedia demonstrates just what a compelling proposition our cricket coverage will be this year. The Ashes series is a major landmark for Five," said Five's Jonathan Lewis.

"Expanding the presence of our exclusive broadcast coverage of cricket to online users brings the flexibility of on-demand viewing to the game and can only help it reach as wide an audience possible."