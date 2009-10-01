Digg co-founder: Spam makes Twitter successful

They may not be real, but having lots of span friends can be a good thing

Digg's Kevin Rose believes that spam tweeters are actually working to make the service more of a success, although he does not condone the practice.

Rose – who co-founded Digg – told the Future of Web Apps conference in London that he believes that people are tweeting more because of their perception of having a big audience, even if a large percentage of their followers are bots set up to propagate spam.

False impression

"Even in the case of spammers joining twitter the increased follower count give people the impression of audience," said Rose.

"It may be a false impression, but I was talking to someone who said 'only two or three of my friends are on twitter but I have 75 followers.'"

Rose explained that a quick look at those followers showed that very few of the 75 followers were real people.

"I'm not saying that spam is a good thing," he added. "But it does mean people perceive that they have an audience."