YouTube Music Key invites have started rolling out

YouTube's new ad-free Music Key service was revealed this week in an update to the Android YouTube app, and now invites for the beta program have started rolling out.

The video sharing site is taking a step towards the lucrative streaming market with Music Key. For £7.99 ($7.99 in the US) a month, it's offering ad-free music videos, the option to download videos to watch offline, and background listening that'll play the audio part of videos even with your phone screen on standby.

The last one will be particularly useful and will no doubt help YouTube take a stake in a market currently dominated by the likes of Spotify and Rhapsody.

Beta users will have to enter credit card information to sign up, but will receive the first six months' usage for free. YouTube doesn't appear to have prioritised Google Music All Access subscribers for the beta program, as it's apparently sending out invitations to random YouTube users too.

At the moment, the mobile version of the service is only available on Android, but YouTube has said that an iOS version will be coming "very soon".

Although, Beats Music is reportedly coming bundled with iOS in the future.