Sage rolls out ERP X3 Online to the cloud

Initially launching in the US

Sage expands
ERP just went mobile

Accountancy software maker Sage has taken to the cloud to roll out its mid-market Sage ERP X3 Online solution, which will be offered through its channel partners.

The solution, which will initially launch in the US in September ahead of a global roll-out, places an emphasis on mobility. It features a revamped web interface based on HTML5 that supports multiple browsers and counts per-user personalisation, mobile access to web apps including Microsoft Office and a new search function among its features.

In a statement, the company said that the latest release is designed to help businesses address three priorities: winning new customers, reducing operating costs and growing revenue. It touts ease of deployment, accessibility, simple management and low cost of ownership among its benefits.

Cloud-based future

Christophe Letellier, chief exec at Sage ERP X3, pointed to the company's research that shows 76% of businesses are considering investing in cloud-based business software in the future, "demonstrating a clear demand and understanding of the benefits of cloud across the mid-market".

The company is yet to announce Sage ERP X3 Online's vailability for countries outside the US.

