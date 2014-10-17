Firefox Hello is Mozilla's answer to Skype

Firefox Hello is the new feature from Mozilla that builds video chat into the beta version of company's browser.

Mozilla says the feature will be rolled out over the coming weeks and will enable real-time audio or video chat. The service joins the likes of Skype, Google Hangouts and Apple FaceTime but differentiates itself by not requiring you to sign up.

The service works without downloaded software, plugins or an account and is accessed by hitting a "chat bubble" icon inside Firefox Beta.

Anyone else using a WebRTC (Web Real Time Communication) browser - including Chrome or Opera - is eligible to chat.

Hello, goodbye

The service was set up in partnership with Spanish telecommunications giant Telefonica. Telefonica provides the platform, TokBox, on which the service is built.

Mozilla hasn't mentioned exactly when the service will touch down for the rest of us, but if successful it could cause problems for the likes of Skype.

If you're interested in trying it out, the company is currently offering the Beta for download over on its website and asking for consumer feedback.