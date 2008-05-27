Woolworths drops CD singles

In an announcement that pushes the CD format that little bit closer to the big bargain bin in the sky, retail chain Woolworths will stop stocking single CDs as of August 2008.

Citing the “terminal decline” of the format as one of the reasons the chain is no longer giving shelf space to the format, Woolworths will, however, still stock albums, explaining: “CDs are alive and well for album sales, but unfortunately the physical singles market is in terminal decline.”

Online is the future

The news comes after Woolworths relaunched its digital download site, where users can buy single songs, albums, games and movies.

Speaking about the move to online, Jim Batchelor, Woolworths commercial director, said: “Digital downloading is now the true customer choice for listening and purchasing single music tracks.”

At the site, users can buy a top 10 single for 59p, while top 10 albums can be purchased for £6.99.