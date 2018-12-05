iD Mobile releases festive deals including iPhone 6S, Note 9 and Huawei P20 Pro

What is Christmas all about? We are going to assume your instant response was "phone deals" because we are only five days into December and have already started to see festive deals dropping and now Carphone Warehouse-owned iD Mobile has joined in the festivities with its '12 Days Of Christmas' sales.

As the name suggests, iD has 12 deals up for grabs but they have all been released at once so you don't have to wait if one of the deals takes your fancy (this ain't no advent calendar). But the deals do end on December 19, so make sure you've grabbed the deal you want in time.

Go straight to iD Mobiles to see all the phone deals in full

There are offers on big name devices like the Samsung Note 9, Galaxy S9 and iPhone 6S and rewards including cashback and movie credits. So scroll down to see all of the deals up for grabs.

If none of these deals have peaked your interest don't despair, we have a best phone deals page where you will be able to search through all the top devices for all the best seasonal phone deals.

The 12 mobile phone deals up for grabs from iD:

1. Huawei P20 Lite, P20 Pro & P Smart: 10GB Data Boost on Plans with 2GB or more.



2. iPhone 6S: £19.00pm | 600 minutes | unlimited texts | 2GB of data | FREE upfront

3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9 plus, A7, J6 Plus and J4 Plus: Up to £150 Cashback on selected Samsung smartphones



4. Sony devices: 12 months membership of PlayStation Plus with all Sony devices



5. Honor 9 Lite: £9.99pm | 250 minutes | Unlimited texts | 500MB data | FREE upfront

6. Nokia 6: £13.99pm | 500 minutes | Unlimited texts | 1GB 2GB data | FREE upfront

7. OnePlus 6T: £23.99pm | 500 minutes | Unlimited texts | 500MB data | £29.99 upfront



8. iPhone 6S Plus: £18.99pm | 500 minutes | Unlimited texts | 500MB data | £29.99 upfront



9. Samsung J6: £14.99pm | 500 minutes | Unlimited texts | 500MB 2GB data | FREE upfront



10. SIM only 12GB data: £12pm | 1200 minutes | Unlimited texts



11. SIM only 4GB data: £9pm | 1200 minutes | Unlimited texts



12. Pay monthly/SIM only | £10 CHILI movies credit with every pay monthly or SIMO

Find all of these deals on iD Mobiles page

What is iD Mobile?

iD Mobile is a sub-section of Carphone Warehouse so you can rest assured that it is a trustworthy source for your new phone deal. It piggybacks off the Three network's coverage, so pretty good for most parts of the UK. And you can use roaming in 50 destinations around the world.