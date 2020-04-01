Hurry! The Apple AirPods are down to their lowest price ever

If you're looking to snag a discount on the Apple AirPods, then you've come to the right place.



B&H Photo Video is discounting Apple's best-selling devices, which include the 2019 AirPods with charging case on sale for just $129. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless earbuds. You can also get the latest model AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for $169.95.



The Apple AirPods received an upgraded H1 Chip that results in faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can adjust the volume, skip songs, and even make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds also come with a charging case that provides 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.



This is not only an incredible deal but also a fantastic price for top-of-the-line wireless earbuds. The all-new AirPods Pro currently retail for $249, which makes the $129 price tag extremely attractive.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $129 at B&H Photo Video

You can score a $30 price cut on the 2019 Apple AirPods with charging case. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $169 at B&H Photo Video

For a limited time, you can get the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169. That's a $30 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

