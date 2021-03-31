Huawei’s MateStation S is the perfect PC for working from home

Huawei today announced its new desktop PC, the MateStation S. The new PC aims to help users with a better working from home experience, by balancing both productivity and performance.

The MateStation S is equipped with a AMD Ryzen 5 4600G Processor with integrated Radeon Graphics, along with 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and a 256 GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The configuration is best suited for average workloads or remote desktop sessions, rather than power-hungry tasks such as multimedia editing. A compact chassis along with a slim keyboard makes for a minimalist look in any home office space.

The new Huawei desktop supports Huawei Share and Multi-screen Collaboration, delivering new smart office experiences to consumers working across multiple devices. The Ultra-Slim Wired Keyboard with fingerprint reader allows you to quickly unlock your PC in just a few seconds.

Users can tap a smartphone against the right Shift key on the keyboard to connect it with the desktop computer for easy file transfer and document editing. In addition, the upgraded Multi-screen Collaboration feature supports up to three concurrent app windows on the desktop, allowing users to effectively multi-task with multiple devices on a single display.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Keith Li, Country Manager UAE, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: “We are committed to our Seamless AI Life Strategy and delivering smart productivity offerings to consumers around the world, especially in times of changing work lifestyles. As a smart productivity tool that is clad in a sleek and minimalist chassis, the Huawei MateStation S shares many innovations with our MateBook products. It offers the same premium and smart experiences that consumers have come to know and love. The introduction of the desktop computer further expands our PC product portfolio and brings the 1+8+N ecosystem one step closer to completion”

The MateStation S is also optionally bundled with a 23.8-inch Full HD display featuring three slim bezels and a 90% screen-to-body ratio, delivering high-definition picture quality for viewing everything from documents to videos. The display has also passed the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and Flicker Free certification; users can enjoy a comfortable viewing experience even for extended periods of time.

Price and availability

The Huawei MateStation S is available in two bundles - with the Display 23.8’’ screen the cost is AED 2,898 with preorders starting from 04/04/2021 along with free gifts worth AED 399.

For just the MateStation S, the cost is AED 2,299 with preorders starting from 04/04/2021.