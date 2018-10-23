Huawei takes the lead with the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro

Now that all flagship phones for 2018 have been revealed, let’s take a look at the best phones from Huawei, Samsung and Apple and compares some of their features to find out which one is the best in areas such as design, performance, camera and security.

The handsets that we’ve chosen are the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the iPhone XS Max from Apple.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the iPhone XS offer two cameras on the back which are a wide-angle lens and a telephoto at 2X zoom. Huawei has been offering a triple camera setup from earlier this year with the P20 Pro that’s further improved with the Mate 20 Pro.

There’s still a triple camera setup powered by Leica with the telephoto lens set at 3X zoom levels allowing you to get closer to the subject that the iPhone XS or Galaxy Note 9. However, the third lens now offers ultra-wide capabilities that lets you see a much bigger picture- such as the entire Burj Khalifa. This lens also allows macro photography as close as an astonishing 2.5 cms length which lets you capture tons of details.

Huawei was the first to introduce AI into photography with the Mate 10 Pro last year and this year, there’s a whole new HiVision app that lets you do tons more with the camera and AI such as recognize buildings or artwork, translate text on the fly as well as point to objects and recognize them along with taking you to an ecommerce provider to purchase them.

In-screen Fingerprint sensor and 3D face recognition security

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro also provides the most advanced biometrics than any other phone. Like the iPhone XS, the Mate 20 Pro has 3D facial recognition that is extremely secure and much faster than the Iris scanning feature on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Where the Mate 20 Pro also offers an advantage over the iPhone XS Max is that Apple only offers one way of biometric security which isn’t always the most convenient to use- such as when the phone is on your desk or in a holster in your car. The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro brings in a secondary method which is through an in screen fingerprint recognition that offers all the convenience of a fingerprint scanner without the space it takes by having it placed behind the screen.

This makes the Huawei Mate 20 Pro more convenient and with two levels of biometric authentication, more secure as well.

Battery & charging

Besides class leading leading camera and security features, Huawei has also pushed on battery technology with the Mate 20 Pro coming equipped with a 4,200mAh battery- the largest we’ve seen on a flagship device. The rather large capacity of the battery ensures that you easily get one full day out of your phone no matter how extensively you use it. Many people are likely to get two days as well.

Huawei us bundling an extremely fast 40W charger in the box of the Mate 20 Pro which can charge your phone from 0 to 70% is just 30 minutes. That is the fastest charging we’ve seen on any phone yet.

Besides wired charging, the phone also supports wireless charging and using Huawei’s wireless supercharger, the Mate 20 Pro can be wirelessly charged faster than any other phone on the market.

The Mate 20 Pro is also the first phone ever to support wireless reverse charging meaning you can charge other phones wirelessly from it.

There is no denying that with the Mate 20 Pro, Huawei has spared nothing in bringing us the most technologically advanced smartphone of its time with features that we’ll see other phones copy over the next few months.

What we don’t know is how much HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro will cost in the region. Huawei is launching the Mate 20 Pro in the UAE on the 24th of October so we won't have to wait long to find the pricing, but judging from the features, we won’t be surprised to see it priced upwards of AED 4,000- an it’ll be worth it.