HUAWEI P20 Pro still tops the charts even after the launch of iPhone XS Max

When buying a new phone, the three key factors that drive the decision-making process are the camera, the phone’s design and its features. With the recent launch of the new iPhone XS Max, it was only logical to compare it with HUAWEI P20 Pro, one of Huawei’s leading flagship devices that has been making headlines since it was launched in March. Let’s compare each of these features to see which is a better phone to have and to hold!

Camera capabilities

HUAWEI P20 Pro is equipped with world’s first Leica Triple Camera, that helps produce images that are comparable to images taken by some of the best DSLR cameras in the market. It has yet to be challenged by any of the competition’s flagship – and that’s not about to change here.

The triple camera lens has a 40MP RGB sensor, 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP sensor with telephoto lens, which is far superior in terms of specs and capability when compared to Apple’s iPhone XS Max’s dual 12MP rear cameras and a 7MP “TrueDepth” front facing camera. The camera hardware on the iPhone XS Max is almost identical to that on the iPhone X, sorely lacking innovation in a flagship launch.

In simple terms, a user can expect higher resolution images with the HUAWEI P20 Pro that promise utmost clarity, optimum colour with every detail captured. In addition, both the rear and front camera on the HUAWEI P20 Pro can produce images with a higher resolution.

The HUAWEI P20 Pro also supports 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 10x digital zoom while the iPhone Xs Max only supports 2x and 10x digital zoom. This means that when you zoom in with the camera on a scene or object, the HUAWEI P20 Pro, will retain more detail in the image and it can optically zoom in farther than the iPhone XS Max.

If the hardware capability hasn’t swung it for you, let’s look at how Artificial intelligence (AI) supports users to achieve outstanding pictures. HUAWEI has been leading the AI agenda since last year with the launch of its chipset Kirin 970 that was the first ever chipset with built-in AI.

While both Huawei’s NPU and Apple’s Neural Engine work to improve camera output quality, iPhone Xs Max only focuses on improving how human subjects look. Huawei takes this a step further by offering AI scene recognition, which recognizes over 500 scenarios in 19 different categories, such as blue skies, beaches, plants, animals, night shots, stage performances, flowers and more. Users just have to open the camera app and point, and the HUAWEI P20 Pro automatically adjusts to the best camera settings for capturing that scenario.

HUAWEI P20 Pro also offers unmatchable low light and night photography capability, which is equipped with state-of-the-art AI Image Stabilization. Phone users are be able to capture incredible blur-free, handheld shots in low-light using Night Mode, without the need for a tripod.

Power packed performance

A phone’s performance is defined by its battery life. The HUAWEI P20 Pro’s 4000mAh battery provides one and a half to two whole days of battery life. If users forget to plug in their device at night they’ll still have sufficient battery life to support their daily activities.

While, Apple claims that the iPhone XS Max can charge to 50 percent in half an hour, the HUAWEI P20 Pro takes this even further with HUAWEI SuperCharge that charges the battery from zero to 58 percent in the same time. Also keep in mind that Apple does not include a fast charger in the box to support the above claims and you have to buy it separately over your phone.

While Apple has not disclosed the size of the iPhone XS Max’s battery, they said it will last an hour and a half longer than the iPhone X which has a 2716mAh battery. Consumers rely on their devices and want a mobile phone that will last a whole day, meaning they don’t need to keep close tabs on their battery life and stay close to a charger at all times. The HUAWEI P20 Pro eliminates this burden, even for the heaviest smartphone users.

Dual Sim usage made easier!

The HUAWEI P20 Pro supports dual SIM, dual VoLTE that require zero setup other than inserting the SIMs. The iPhone XS Max will also feature dual VoLTE; however, this will only be available with a future update on the device.

Like the HUAWEI P20 Pro, the iPhone XS Max can hold two SIMs, but one of these is an eSIM—an integrated SIM card which requires users to activate a wireless service plan. This poses two challenges to consumers: first, not every carrier supports eSIM. Consumers have to subscribe to the services of a carrier that supports this technology to reap the benefits of eSIM. And in the case where a current dual SIM user is subscribed to carriers that do not support the new SIM technology, he or she will have to either subscribe to a new service plan from a third carrier, or terminate an existing contract—both entail a significant cost.

True to its customer centric approach, Huawei offers, no such complications and supports easy dual sim usage on HUAWEI P20 Pro.

Stunning colours

How a phone looks and feels is one of the key features that a user considers before making the final decision to buy a phone. Phones today are an extension of our personality and style statement.

HUAWEI P20 Pro helps users up their style quotient by offering a variety of colour options including the unique gradient tones that are inspired by nature, the Twilight colour. The HUAWEI P20 Pro also comes in Black and Midnight Blue. The innovations Huawei made in the design showcase Huawei’s commitment to delivering a complete, premium user experience—inside and out. In comparison, the Apple iPhone XS Max continues to come in the standard mono-tone colours of Gold, Silver and Space Gray.

Verdict

Over the past few months since its launch, HUAWEI P20 Pro has by far exceeded expectations of any user. Whether considering the cutting-edge design, superior camera capability or powerful performance, HUAWEI P20 Pro has a lot more to offer than Apple’s latest offering.

While the rest of the phone is solid too, it’s the camera that steals the show and the new iPhone Xs Max just can’t compete. Moreover, the iPhone XS Max’s whopping starting price of AED 4669 may seem unreasonable to many, as it is every consumer’s desire to get more at the best price possible.

HUAWEI P20 Pro, priced at AED 2,599, offers optimum value for money to any and all users, proving to be the most efficient and competitively priced smartphone in the market currently. Hence, HUAWEI P20 Pro continues to reign as a phone of desire, at least just until, the next flagship launch by Huawei.