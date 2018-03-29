Huawei P20 and P20 Pro expected to launch in India next month

Huawei recently unveiled the new P20 and P20 Pro smartphones at an event in Paris. Just two days after the launch, Huawei has dropped a hint that something, which looks like a phone, is coming soon to India.

The company on its India website, posted a teaser showcasing side profile of a phone and it reads, “Coming Sooon in India”. Similarly, the company was teasing the phones with #SeeMooore and #OOO during its global launch. Hence, the three Os in ‘Sooon’ make it easy for us to guess that the phone we are being teased with is the P20 Pro.

To make it even easier to guess, the glimpse of the device in the teaser shows a P20-like design with curved sides and corner. Also, Huawei P20 Pro is likely to be accompanied by the P20 in India.

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are expected to enter India towards the end of April. We haven’t got details on the release date and the pricing in India, but in the European market it is priced at 649 Euros (approx. Rs 52,200) and the P20 Pro is priced at 899 Euros (approx. Rs 72,200).

Looking at the response of our readers on different social media platforms, the P20 Pro seem to have impressed many in the country. We have been receiving queries about the launch details of the phone too, but it still remains to be seen if it actually makes a mark with a high price tag.