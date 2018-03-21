Huawei launches nova 3e offering a peek into the future of its phones

Ahead of the official launch of the Huawei P20 next week, Huawei has revealed it's lower-priced model, the nova 3e in the Middle East. This model is also expected to be known as the P20 Lite in other markets and gives us a glimpse into the design that Huawei is expected to adopt for the P20 and P20 Pro.

The 18.7:9 LCD screen is 5.84 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2280, which translates to Full HD+ and that's what we see in most mid-ranged handsets.

There’s an octa-core Kirin 659 chipset inside the HUAWEI nova 3e, which is the same as you’ll find in the Honor 7X . This mid-range chipset is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage plus a microSD card slot. Based on our usage of Honor 7X, expect the phone to perform well in day-to-day tasks.

The HUAWEI nova 3e has a dual-lens camera setup on the back. The 16MP sensor features an f/2.0 aperture with a pixel size of 1.12 μm which should help take better low light shots. The secondary camera is a 2MP f/2.2 sensor to help create bokeh effects.

With the nova 3e, Huawei's focus is more on the front camera. The 16MP f/2.0 sensor with a pixel size of 1.0 μm and a FOV wide angle of 78° should help get wider angles to take selfies with friends.

The HUAWEI nova 3e runs Android Oreo, overlaid with Huawei’s own EMUI 8.0 interface. If you’ve used a Huawei phone before you’ll know what to expect here, but this is one of the heavier Android skins, and quite different from stock Android.

You will be able to purchase the HUAWEI nova 3e for AED 1,199 when it hits retail shortly. Pre-orders have already started and are running with a promo that gets you AED 499 worth of freebies such as additional lenses and a selfie stick. The nova 3e will be available in two colors in the Middle East which are Midnight Black and Klein Blue.