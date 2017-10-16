Huawei Mate 10 Pro release date, news and features

Update: We have added the UAE pricing and availability for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

The Mate 10 Pro is the most exciting device that Huawei has announced for the end of this year.

It comes alongside the Mate 10, but the Mate 10 Pro is a phone you can really get excited about as it has improved some key elements we missed from most Huawei products.

Below you'll find all of the details you need to know about Huawei's new phone ahead of its launch.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The newly announced phone from Huawei

The newly announced phone from Huawei How much will it cost? AED 2,999

AED 2,999 When will it release? November

Huawei announced the European pricing of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro at 699 Euros at the launch event. At the Middle East launch , the price set for the Mate 10 Pro is AED 2,999.

The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to be available across all major retail stores in the UAE towards the end of November.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro design and display

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro comes with a glass back design with curved edges to help it sit comfortably in the hand.

We've yet to learn the exact dimensions of the phone, but it's definitely large as this is a phablet device with a 6-inch screen in the center. The phone itself is no bigger than the Mate 9, though, as the screen is an OLED with a ratio of 18:9.

Unlike the Mate 10, Huawei has opted for a Full HD resolution here at 2160 x 1080. On paper that may sound disappointing, but this is one of the first times Huawei has used an OLED tech and that should help with brightness on the display.

The upgraded screen tech also allows for HDR 10 content, which should mean you can enjoy better contrast and more intense colors in some of the videos you watch.

On the rear of the phone is the fingerprint sensor with the dual-sensor camera sitting up just above it. There's also a strip with a different color to draw the eye away from the rest of the phone.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the upgrade, though, is the waterproofing. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is IP67 water and dust resistant, much like the iPhone 8 and Google Pixel 2, meaning you can run your phone under a tap and it won't be flooded with liquid.

That waterproofing also means there's no 3.5mm headphone jack. Huawei has admitted it wasn't able to make a waterproof phone that still used the tech like Sony has with its Xperia XZ1 series.

Color choices for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro are Midnight Blue, Titanium Gray, Pink Gold and Mocha Brown. It's currently uncertain what color choices will be available in each market, but we'll hopefully hear more details on that soon.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro camera and battery

The camera on the Mate 10 Pro is similar to what we've seen on previous Huawei products using a 12MP color sensor and a 20MP black and white option.

Photos are taken using both sensors and the shooter now has a super wide aperture of f/1.6 which means it should perform well in low light. On the front is an 8MP selfie shooter, too.

The Mate 10 Pro is packing a 4000mAh battery, which is the same size we saw perform fantastically in the Mate 9 last year. With a better optimized processor running everything behind the scenes here we can safely expect the Mate 10 Pro to perform well in the charging department.

It's also packed with Huawei's SuperCharge feature that means you can charge it from 0% to over 50% in under 30 minutes. There's no wireless charging though, which is a bit of a shame for those who wanted to get rid of their cables.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro specs and OS

The newly announced Kirin 970 chipset is running inside the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. It features top of the range specs and though we haven't had the chance to try it out for long, it seems to work well on both the new phones.

Huawei is putting a big focus on its new Neural Processing Unit feature that sits separately to the CPU and GPU on the chip. This features a new AI feature that will monitor how you use your phone.

It will then try to optimize features better for how you use the device. For example, it will learn that you use more battery toward the end of the day so will try and keep settings low and conserve energy before opening it up later to allow you to use the full potential of the phone.

Exactly how this will impact your use of the phone on a daily basis is a little unclear at the moment, but it's something we'll be sure to push in our Mate 10 Pro review, which is coming soon.

Other specs include 6GB of RAM and the choice of either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Strangely Huawei has decided not to include microSD expandable storage on this phone, so you will be limited to just 64GB or 128GB.

It's also running the latest Android Oreo software with Emotion UI 8 - Huawei's own overlay - sitting on top with a few extra features that you may find useful.

These include a new way to enter split screen mode simply and easily with only one motion and a new Smart Tips feature that will notify you when you could be using a useful feature included on the phone, such as Reading Mode.