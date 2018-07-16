Huawei adds nova 3 and nova 3i to the mid-tier range

Huawei has released two new affordable handsets in the UAE that bring Artificial Intelligence to selfies. The HUAWEI nova 3 and the HUAWEI nova 3i sit on top of the previously released HUAWEI nova 3e in terms of features and pricing.

Both the phones sport dual front cameras in a 24MP + 2MP configuration with f/2.0 wide aperture and offer AI beautification as well as bokeh effect with depth-of-field information. Also common amongst both the phones is a 6.3-inch notched display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution of 1080x2340 pixels.

The HUAWEI nova 3 is priced at AED 1,799 whereas the HUAWEI nova 3i is on sale at AED 1,299.

HUAWEI nova 3 - flagship level specs

The HUAWEI nova 3 is the higher-end of the two products with better cameras on the back and a faster Kirin 970 processor which is identical to the one found on Huawei's flagship phones such as the P20 Pro and the Mate 10. Along with the high-end processor the HUAWEI nova 3 also comes with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Camera tech present on the back is made up of a 24MP primary sensor with a 16MP secondary sensor and is capable of recognizing over 200 different scenarios across eight unique categories that include blue skies, beaches, plants, night, stage performances, flowers, rooms and snow.

You also get a beefy 3,750 mAh battery that should keep the HUAWEI nova 3 running all day.

HUAWEI nova 3i

The HUAWEI nova 3i features the Kirin 710 processor which is most likely a mid-tier product built on the 12 nm process. It will be equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

On the back, you can expect a 16MP primary camera with a 2MP secondary sensor to help you take shots with bokeh effect. This configuration is similar to the one found on the HUAWEI nova 3e released earlier in the year.

Battery capacity on the HUAWEI nova 3i is slightly lower at 3,340 mAh although considering the more power efficient processor, we could expect a full day out if it as well.

Both these phones run the Android Oreo 8.1, overlaid with Huawei’s latest EMUI 8.2 interface. If you’ve used a Huawei phone before you’ll know what to expect here, but this is one of the heavier Android skins, and quite different from stock Android.

The HUAWEI nova 3 will be available in three colors which are Iris Purple, Airy Blue and Black while the HUAWEI nova 3i will replace the Airy Blue with Pearl White and keep the other two colors.

The HUAWEI nova 3 Series will have 12 months manufacturer warranty and a VIP dedicated Hotline Service, door to door device collection-repair-return and free engraving services available at all Huawei Service centres across the UAE. Additionally, customers can buy HUAWEI nova 3 series under old to new trade-in offer at Huawei Service Centres and select independent retailers across UAE