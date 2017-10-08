HTC makes a business case for Vive at GITEX

HTC has set up a room-scale area for businesses to experience VR at GITEX Technology Week. The production relies on the same green screen technology used in film studios for CGI backgrounds in synch with the HTC Vive headset to overlay a virtual world over the user's body.

A series of demos will be hosted throughout the week exploring at how VR is entering into the fields of healthcare, real estate, education and travel, with case studies on how major international brands are already using VR to train employees and better market their products and services.

“The region is accelerating its adoption of digital platforms, and today’s virtual reality technologies are already making radical changes to the way that individuals and businesses can explore their natural world." said Nikitas Glykas, President of HTC Middle East Africa.

The Middle East and Africa market for virtual reality technologies is anticipated to jump to $6 billion by 2020, as more applications in the enterprise space become mainstream, including those in education, real estate, automotive, cultural, and logistics industries.